Remington’s 1.5 Scale Bronco Buster Brings $615,000 At Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — Multiple bidders pursued Frederic Remington’s “The Bronco Buster” (conceived 1908, cast 1910) until it sold for $615,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ American Art Auction November 1. The bronze is a rare 1.5-scale work, measuring 32-4/5 inches high. Shortly before the artist died in 1909, he made a large-scale plaster model of his popular sculpture that has been cast nearly 300 times since it was created in 1895. The sculpture underwent a few small changes when it was enlarged, including the rider’s hand being outstretched farther and it no longer carries the short whip it held in the original. This example is one of just 19 casts made of the larger version; other casts can be found in collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum and the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Wyoming. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.