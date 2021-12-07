Remington Watercolor Leads At Grogan & Company’s Holiday Sale

Published: December 7, 2021
BOSTON — Grogan & Company’s holiday auction on December 5 featured a curated selection of 375 lots of fine art, jewelry, silver, decorative arts and rugs. Leading the action was a monochromatic watercolor by Frederic Remington (American, 1861-1909) depicting a scene from the drama of America’s disappearing Western frontier. “Daring Arrest of Bull Elk – Attempted Rescue by a Mob of Blackfeet,” circa 1893, brought $40,625. According to the auction house, it was purchased by a New Hampshire collector. Also in the sale, Harold Weston’s (American, 1894-1972) “Adirondack View,” towered over its $3/5,000 estimate to bring $31,250. The 1931 oil on canvas was signed Weston lower right; titled and signed verso and measured 20¼ by 20¼ inches.
