RENO, NEV. — Leading the field for Coeur d’Alene Art Auction’s July 27 Fine Western & American Art sale was Frederic Remington’s “Casuals on the Range,” which sold for $981,750. The annual sale saw a capacity crowd of 650 bidders in the saleroom at the Grand Sierra Resort, with total sales exceeding $16.7 million and with 90 percent of all lots selling. An extensive sale recap will follow in a forthcoming issue. For additional information, 208-772-9009 or www.cdaartauction.com.