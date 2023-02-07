Rembrandt Sells For Over $2.6 Million At Collector Fine Art - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WARWICK, N.Y. — Collector Fine Art offered 106 lots of fine European and American paintings and furniture on February 4 during its First Annual Sale that included lots from Tuxedo Park, N.Y., estates. The star of the auction was a portrait of Margaretha De Geer by Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn (Dutch, 1606-1669) and his workshop that achieved $2,687,500. Far outshining its $80/120,000 estimate, the portrait racked up more than 200 bids. De Geer was the wife of Jacob Trip, who belonged to one of Holland’s wealthiest families. She sat for Rembrandt multiple times; another portrait of De Geer hangs in The National Gallery, London, alongside her husband’s. This painting is later than that example and shows restoration to the hand and collar. More on this sale to follow in an upcoming issue.