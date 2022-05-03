Regency Mirror Was Fairest At Andrew Jones Auctions

LOS ANGELES — On May 1, Andrew Jones Auctions’ offered the fourth auction of pieces from the John Nelson Collection, which it has been selling since October 24. All four of the auctions have been “white-glove,” meaning all lots were successful in finding new homes, and the sale was led at $12,500 by a monumental early Nineteenth Century Regency parcel ebonized carved circular giltwood mirror that measured 6 feet in diameter. The sale attracted wide ranging international interest from private collectors, trade and decorators. Though the piece no longer retained its original and probably convex mirror place, it was an elegant statement piece that ultimately sold to a buyer on the East Coast. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more expensive review will appear in a future issue.