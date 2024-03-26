Rediscovered Works From Irving Berlin’s Collection Anchor Doyle’s Latin American Art Auction

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring; Photos Courtesy Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s Latin American Art sale of nearly 70 works was sold alongside 50 lots of Twentieth Century Abstract art on March 13. The two sales achieved a total of nearly $2.2 million, with nearly 78 percent of all lots selling and coming in between the combined low and high estimates for the auctions.

Several of the lots in the Latin American sale were from the estate of Mary Ellin Barrett, the eldest daughter of songwriter Irving Berlin (1888-1989). Barrett accompanied her father on trips throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, documenting their travels in her book, Irving Berlin: A Daughter’s Memoir (New York; Simon & Schuster, 1994).

The sale’s top lot was a watercolor painting by muralist Diego Rivera (1886-1957), who the Berlins met in Mexico during a Christmas trip in 1947. Commissioned initially for the sheet music cover art for Berlin’s song, “In Acapulco,” the work was never published but it remained in Berlin’s collection and was later inherited by Barrett. Offered with an estimate of $200/400,000, the watercolor sold for $254,500. It was one of four works by Rivera in the sale, which were consigned by different sellers but sold consecutively and achieved $70,350, $48,000 and $32,000, respectively.

On the same 1947 Christmas trip, Berlin and his family visited the studio of Mexican muralist, José Clemente Orozco (1883-1949), where they acquired two works — a gouache on paper estimated at $20/40,000 and a colorful oil on Masonite estimated at $150/250,000 that Barrett describes in her book as “…a bright and hectic fiesta scene (which turned out to be The Day of the Dead).” As with the Diego Rivera work, these two paintings by Orozco have been in the private homes of the Berlin and Barrett families since their purchase and have not been seen elsewhere. Also offered consecutively, Untitled (Day of the Dead) achieved $191,000, while Untitled (Three Figures) did not sell.

While on a visit to Haiti, Berlin acquired a rare and fantastic work from the studio of Hector Hyppolite (1894-1948). A practicing Voodoo priest, Hyppolite created strange and surreal images, such as this painting depicting a priest attending to a funeral ceremony, estimated at $80/120,000. Like the Rivera and Orozco works, this Hyppolite painting has remained in the homes of the families since its acquisition. According to Doyle, the $203,700 result is the second highest world auction record for the artist.

Four lots in the sale were from the estate collection of a Bel-Air, Calif., actress; two by Diego Rivera and two by Ricard Martinez (Mexican, 1918-2009). “Mujer con Vaso,” painted in 1977-78, had been acquired directly from the artist and was included in a 1981 catalogue raisonné by Joaquin Mortiz. It realized 114,800, while his “Mujer con un nino a la espalda” achieved $44,800.

Doyle will include more Latin American art in its May 8 Post War & Contemporary auction, with a dedicated sale in the fall, date to be announced.

Prices quoted include the buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.