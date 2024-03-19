Red Baron’s Best Of Best Collectibles Auction More Than Fun & Games

Review By Caitlyn “Cat” Snell; Catalog Photos Courtesy Red Baron Antiques

ROSWELL, GA. — On Saturday, March 2, Red Baron Antiques’ Best of the Best Collectibles auction proved more than deserving of the title, with a showcase of 245 lots of rare and in-demand items. The sale included architectural decor as well as representatives of all sorts of fun and games, from well-storied games tables to operational jukeboxes to intricately designed bars. With 460 bidders, the auction realized an 81 percent sell-through rate and brought in an excess of a quarter of a million dollars. Bob Brown, co-owner of Red Baron Collectibles, said of the sale that it had an “abundance of oddball items that you don’t find anywhere else.”

Of the many high-quality pieces, the star of the show was a meticulously restored Brunswick Monarch pool table previously owned by American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry. The restoration was done at Perry’s request and, until recently, the had been kept at one of Perry’s Georgia homes. The table itself was masterly crafted with intricate inlays composed of rare woods and a massive black and gold finished iron base formed to resemble lions. After fierce bidding, this piece gaveled down for $47,200.

Other game items also received competitive interest. A striking Bally’s vintage bowling game machine caught the interest of bidders. With full color signage, the rare Bally’s Challenge Bowler was in working order and allowed up to six players to bowl with the original handheld balls. Measuring 76 inches high by 134 inches deep, it was knocked down for $5,843.

Not all just fun and games, a Western Union original Edison stock ticker also crossed the auction block. A well-preserved piece of history, the ticker claimed $9,533. Before computer automation, it would have given users a way to keep their finger on the pulse of the stock market as it notified them of the changing stock prices. The piece came with an original base, glass top and original paper tape and was engraved “T.A. Edison Inc.”

The sale also saw architectural pieces claiming high prices, with bars proving popular. An ornately carved enclosed bar achieved $13,530 to become the second highest earning lot of the sale. The pub bar was carved mahogany with stained glass ceiling panels and back glass panels, one of which had “Private Bar” etched into it. Measuring 94 inches high by 102 inches wide by 75 inches deep, nearly every surface of the bar was engraved with detailed flourishes, crests, florals and figures.

In a more simple style, a 16-foot single arch back bar claimed $7,073. This mahogany back bar boasted stained glass accents on both top corners above a stretch of cabinets with the original brass hardware. A back bar from a soda fountain likewise went for $7,073. Originally from Waco, Texas, this 12-foot bar had onyx columns and colorful stained glass detailing, including a central vignette depicting a landscape.

Also winning high interest was a momentous cast stone gazebo with a wrought iron dome which measured 165 inches by 108 inches. Achieving $9,533, the gazebo featured a patterned floor that led into six twisting columns with stone benches between them and culminated in a looping iron design that composed the dome.

Statues were also among some of the highest earners. A Hugo Siegwart (Swiss, 1865-1938) marble bear statue saw fierce bidding. This hard-carved piece had “Hugo Siegwart 1931” engraved on the base and likely represented a late entry into Siegwart’s library of work. Ultimately, the work achieved $5,843.

A life-sized bronze elk statue was among these. From an Atlanta, Ga., estate, this piece measured 92 inches high by 62 inches long by 22 inches wide. It boasted a beautiful patina and large multi-pointed antlers. One lucky bidder bagged it for $5,535. Seeing similarly competitive bidding was a pair of bronze lions that brought $12,925. Each of these large entry lions had one paw raised on a ball and their mouths open in a building roar. These life-sized lions once stood along the entry to a Florida mansion.

Additionally, a 14-foot-tall bronze Native American figure sold well, becoming the fourth highest selling lot. The statue was depicted with braided hair, crossed arms, buckskin pants and boots. With its head angled downward, it appeared to stare down at passersby. Ultimately, the figure realized $12,915.

Vintage lights shone bright in this auction with their age and striking nature leading to competitive bidding. A unique 7-foot-tall standing Koken barber pole rose to $10,763. The classic red and white stripes were constructed from stained and leaded glass and the original shade, from St Louis, Mo., topped off the ensemble. In full working order, the lot also included a white base and a “Koken Company” manufacturer plaque.

Neon signs were also of interest, with a 1983 Rolling Stones sign achieving $6,765. Still dazzlingly bright, it was originally a tour souvenir. Depicting the Stones’ classic “red lips” logo, this piece proved popular as it far exceeded its $1/1,500 estimate. Another neon that saw fierce bidding was a Ferrari dealer sign. When unilluminated, the sign appeared in the company’s classic yellow and black logo but glowed red and green when lit. The eye-catching piece ran to $5,843.

Rare jukeboxes also topped the charts. A rare Elvis edition Wurlitzer jukebox was complete with more than 200 CDs, an engraved Elvis signature on the front glass and a white casing. With a framed certificate of authenticity, bidders played the jukebox to $4,613. Another Wurlitzer was also showcased with an unrestored original 1948 Wurlitzer 1100 edition earning $3,690. In working condition, this machine had a selection of 24 78-rpm records with a transparent dome displaying them.

Other brands also made waves. Rare Rock-Olas caught the attention of bidders. One Harley Davidson edition jukebox closed at $3,690. This 100-disc changer bubbler was in great working condition and featured vibrant images of American vistas and eagle designs throughout.

The highest-earning jukebox and the third highest-selling lot overall was a rare Rock-Ola Commando Jukebox version 1420. Circa 1942, this lot was in working condition, including illuminating panels in its unique color palette of reds, oranges and green. With displays offering tracks such as “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis and “Juke Box Baby,” this piece sold for $13,530.

All prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Red Baron Antiques will be hosting another auction in mid-May. For additional information, www.rbantiques.com or 678-878-3737.