By Madelia Hickman Ring

NEWTOWN, CONN. – In comparison with 2018, when 22 significant records were broken across numerous categories, including collectibles, cars, firearms, wine, jewelry and decorative arts as well as fine art, 2019 would – at first glance – appear to be a quieter year, with a larger portion of the new records being set in collectibles categories and fewer in fine and decorative arts categories. In what has become an Antiques and The Arts Weekly annual tradition, we bring you the latest record holders, 17 in total, with commentary from the experts who sold them explaining why they deserve the “Most Expensive” honorific…



MOST EXPENSIVE WORK BY A LIVING ARTIST

What: “Rabbit” by Jeff Koons

Where: Christie’s New York, Postwar & Contemporary Art evening sale

When: May 15

How much: $91,075,000 (estimate: $50/70 million)

Why: Alex Rotter, chairman of postwar and contemporary art, Christie’s, said, “When Jeff Koons’ ‘Rabbit’ was released in 1986, it shook the art world to its core and altered the course of popular culture. Thirty-three years later it reestablished itself as one of the Twentieth Century’s most earth shattering sculptures when it sold for $91.1 million dollars, becoming the most expensive work by a living artist ever sold at auction. From my first day in the auction world, ‘Rabbit’ represented the pinnacle of both contemporary art and art collecting to me. Making it even more spectacular, was the fact that it came from one of the greatest collectors of our time, the late SI Newhouse. When we presented ‘Rabbit’ to the market, we wanted to properly contextualize it as a contemporary masterpiece, as the “anti-David” that signaled the death of traditional sculpture – disrupting the medium in the same way that Jackson Pollock’s ‘Number 31′ permanently redefined the notion of painting. To do so, we dedicated significant efforts toward the marketing around this work, and when the time came, we exhibited it in a futuristic, chapel-like setting that evoked 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the end, this work attracted bids from top collectors around the world who all recognized the revolutionary quality of ‘Rabbit,’ demonstrating once again the depth of the market for works of unparalleled quality.”

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE WORK OF KOREAN ART

What: “05-IV-71 #200 (Universe)” by Kim Whan-ki (Korean, 1913-1974), 1971

Where: Christie’s Hong Kong, Twentieth Century & Contemporary Art Evening Sale

When: November 23

How much: $13,095,600 (estimate: $6.15/7.95 million)

Why: According toYunah Jung, Christie’s specialist on Kim Whan-Ki, “He is the godfather of Korean monochrome art.”

Christie’s Hong Kong is at Alexandra House, 22nd Floor, 18 Chater Road Central. For information, www.christies.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE WORK OF ORIENTALIST ART

What: “Young Woman Reading” by Osman Hamdi Bey (Turkish, 1842-1910)

Where: Bonham’s London, Nineteenth Century European, Victorian and British Impressionist Art Sale

When: September 26

How much: $8,247,801 (estimate: $739,680/986,240)

Why: Bonhams Head of Nineteenth Century Art, Charles O’Brien said, “‘Young Woman Reading’ was one of the finest of Osman Hamdi Bey’s paintings to appear at auction in recent years. The sum achieved for ‘Young Woman Reading’ demonstrates the strength of the market for Orientalist paintings.”

Bonhams London is at 101 New Bond Street. For information, www.bonhams.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE MURAL

What: “Untitled (The Church of the Ascension Grace House Mural)” by Keith Haring (American, 1958-1990)

Where: Bonhams New York, Post-war and Contemporary Art sale

When: November 13

How much: $3,860,075 (estimate: $3-5 million)

Why: One of Haring’s least-known, best-hidden treasures, the Grace House Mural was painted by the artist in a single night without a preparatory sketch or underpainting. The 13 figures have been described as a “lexicon of Haring’s vocabulary.” It contains his iconic figures such as the Radiant Baby, the Barking Dog and the figures dancing.

Bonhams New York is at 580 Madison Avenue. For information, www.bonhams.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE ENGLISH CAMEO GLASS

What: “The Origin of Painting” by George Woodall

Where: Bonhams London, Fine Glass and British Ceramics Sale

When: November 20

How much: $267,010 (estimate: $155,304/194,130)

Why: Bonhams specialist in glass and British ceramics, Dr Jim Peake, said, “The vase is a triumph of craftsmanship, and the carving remains as clear now as the day it was completed. It had been passed down through the Woodall family and this was the first time that it was offered at auction. It is, therefore, unsurprising that it attracted a lot of interest from collectors and set a new auction record for English cameo glass.”

Bonhams London is at 101 New Bond Street. For more information, www.bonhams.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE WRISTWATCH

What: Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, reference 6300A-010, 2019

Where: Christie’s Geneva, “Only Watch” sale

When: November 9

How much: $31 million (estimate: $2.5/3 million)

Why: Sabine Kegel, head of Christie’s watch department in Geneva, says the watch was “the most complicated wristwatch ever made…it does nearly everything except make coffee.”

Christie’s Geneva is at 8, Place de la Taconnerie. For information, www.christies.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE PIECE OF ORIGINAL COMIC ART

What: “Egyptian Queen” by Frank Frazetta

Where: Heritage Auctions, Dallas, Texas, Comics & Comic Art Auction

When: May 16-18

How much: $5.4 million (estimate published as $5 million-plus)

Why: “‘Egyptian Queen’ is quite possibly the most popular painting Frank Frazetta ever did,” Heritage Auctions vice president Todd Hignite said. “His paintings single-handedly sold hundreds of thousands of books and scores of wildly popular posters, reinventing and massively expanding the entire field of fantasy illustration. It is an iconic image, masterfully painted, and is without a doubt the most desirable work of art by the artist to ever be auctioned. Having the unquestioned provenance of being in the artist’s family ever since it was created made this a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors.”

Heritage Dallas is at 3500 Maple Avenue. For information, www.ha.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE SPORTS PHOTOGRAPH

What: Babe Ruth 1914 Baltimore Orioles team photo

Where: Lelands Auctions, Matawan, N.J., Spring Classic Auction

When: June 7

How much: $190,373 (estimate: $50/70,000), to a private collector in the United States

Why: According to Lelands’ chairman and founding partner, Josh Evans, “This is the only known vintage team photo of Babe Ruth with his original team. This record sale is the perfect example of the remarkable rise of baseball photographs in the last few years.”

Leland’s Auctions is at 435 NJ-34. For more information, www.lelands.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE TRUMPET

What: Miles Davis’ “Moon and Stars” Trumpet

Where: Christie’s New York, The Exceptional Sale

When: October 29

How much: $275,000 (estimate $70/100,000)

Why: Becky MacGuire, sales director, the Exceptional Sale, said, “We are over the moon to be offering this beautiful instrument made for jazz legend Miles Davis. His music has that same magical, transformative power to move us that a great masterpiece of painting or sculpture does. His iconic trumpet couldn’t be more perfect for this ‘best of the best’ auction.”

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE GUITAR

What: “Black Strat”

Where: Christie’s New York, The David Gilmour Guitar Collection

When: June 20

How much: $3,975,000 (estimate: $100/150,000)

Why: Kerry Keane, Christie’s musical instruments specialist, says, “For the last half century David Gilmour’s guitar work has become part of the sound track in our collected popular culture. His solos, both lyrical and layered with color, are immediately identifiable to critics and pop music fans as readily as the brushstrokes of Monet’s water lilies are to art historians. These instruments are unique in that they are the physical embodiment of David Gilmour’s signature sound throughout his more than 50-year career. Like palette and brush, they are the tools of the trade for an iconic rock guitarist.”

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com.

MOST EXPENSIVE SNEAKER

What: Nike “Moon Shoe” Sneaker, circa 1972

Where: Sotheby’s New York, “Stadium Goods: The Ultimate Sneaker Collection Online”

When: July 23

How much: $437,500 (estimate: $110/160,000)

Why: The shoe was acquired by collector Miles Nadal. The price more than doubled the previous world auction record for any pair of sneakers. The lot was one of 100 lots sold by Stadium Goods; the entire collection was 100 percent sold. The Nike “Moon Shoe” is one of only a handful of pairs known to exist, this example designed by Nike co-founder and Oregon University track coach Bill Bowerman. It is the only pair known to exist in unworn condition.

Sotheby’s New York is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE SKATEBOARD

What: Louis Vuitton X Supreme Red Classic Monogram Skateboard

Where: Christie’s New York, “Handbags x HYPE”

When: November 26-December 10

How much: $30,000 (estimate: $5/7,000)

Why: Caitlin Donovan, head of sale: “Over the past 20-plus years, Supreme has gone from a brand servicing skaters who were often considered rebels, to becoming a highly respected, highly sought-after collecting category in its own right. It was the first of the streetwear and ‘hype’ brands to forge the path to an entirely new market and audience of collectors. Supreme has been a cultural lightning rod. Through supply and demand it has transformed young male retail shoppers into secondary market collectors and connoisseurs.”

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE MEDIEVAL CHESS PIECE

What: Lewis “Warder” chessman

Where: Sotheby’s London, Old Master Sculpture & Works of Art

When: July 2

How much: $927,423 (estimate: $760,000-1,270,000)

Why: Recognized as an important symbol of European civilization, the Lewis Chessmen were included by Neil Macgregor, former director of the British Museum, in his BBC Radio 4 series, “A History of the World in 100 Objects.” He commented that ‘if we want to visualize European society around the year 1200, we could hardly do better than look at how they play chess. And no chess pieces offer richer insights than the…Lewis Chessmen.’

Sotheby’s London is at 34-35 New Bond Street. For more information, www.sothebys.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE UNBOXED ROBOT

What: “Machine Man” from Gang of Five series, by Masudaya

Where: Morphy Auctions, Denver, Penn., Toy, Doll & Figural Cast Iron sale

When: March 13-14

How much: $84,000 (estimate: $50/80,000)

Why: Machine Man is the scarcest member of Masudaya’s ‘Gang of Five’ series, a group of skirted mechanical and battery-operated tin-lithographed robots that were produced in the 1950s-60s. The Machine Man was an anomaly among the group, made for a US importer and never appearing in the manufacturers catalog like the others. This example is one of the finest known: fully functional and graded in mint-near mint condition. It came to sale from its original owner, who had received it as a Christmas gift when he was 9 years old. The box was not with the example when he received it.

Morphy Auctions is at 2000 North Reading Road. For information, www.morphyauctions.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE STAR WARS TOY

What: Star Wars Boba Fett J-slot rocket-firing prototype action figure

Where: Hake’s Auctions, York, Penn.

When: November 6-7

How much: $185,850 (estimate: $200/500,000)

Why: “While there are multiple Boba Fett prototypes out there, all are highly coveted and among the true holy grails of Star Wars toys. Two previous examples offered by Hake’s in the last few years have set records at $86,000, and then $112,000, but both of those for the L-Slot variety. The J-Slot that we set a new record with, is in a class by itself, especially with the great pedigree this example comes with. This is a museum quality piece for sure and part of the reason it is now the new record price at auction for any Star Wars toy,” says Alex Winter, president, Hake’s Auctions.

Hake’s Auctions is at 3679 Concord Road. For information, www.hakes.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE SEALED VIDEO GAME

What: “Mega Man” by Nintendo Entertainment

Where: Heritage Auctions, Dallas, Texas, “Comics & Comic Art”

When: November 23

How much: $75,000 (estimate published as $25,000)

Why: “Sealed, high-grade video games starring blue-chip characters from early print runs currently spark the most interest with collectors,” Heritage Auctions consignment director Valarie McLeckie said. “Mega Man is one of Capcom’s most iconic IPs, and this game marks his first appearance.”

Heritage Dallas is at 3500 Maple Avenue. For information, www.ha.com.



MOST EXPENSIVE MARVEL COMIC BOOK

What: Marvel Comics #1 (Timely, 1939)

Where: Heritage Auctions, Dallas, Texas, “Comics & Comic Art”

When: November 21

How much: $1,260,000 (estimate published as $1 million)

Why: “This is a historic copy of a historic comic book,” said Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage Auctions. “Without question, this is the granddaddy of all Marvel Comics, without which we would not have the characters and stories we enjoy in today’s comics and feature films.”

Heritage Dallas is at 3500 Maple Avenue. For information, www.ha.com.