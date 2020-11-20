Record Smashed, Bottle Intact! Patriotic Sand Bottle Heads Skinner Americana

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – The sand art bottles by Andrew Clemens have seen increasingly higher prices in recent years, but there is a new record in town, courtesy of a patriotic presentation example that realized $275,000 and topped Skinner’s online-only American furniture and decorative arts sale that closed November 23. The circa 1885-90 bottle, which featured an eagle and flag, also included a dedication to Dr Prosper Harvey Ellsworth “From Two Friends” above an outstretched hand and mortar and pestle, and was decorated with geometric and abstract designs throughout. The bottle is illustrated and discussed in Roy Sucholeiki’s 2015 work The Sand Bottles of Andrew Clemens and had an estimate of $50/75,000.

Prosper Harvey Ellsworth, born in 1838, graduated from Rush Medical College in Chicago in 1860 and was a surgeon in the 106th Illinois Volunteer Infantry before he moved to Hot Springs, Ark., in 1866.

Bidding took place exclusively online and Skinner’s Americana department reported fielding a large number of inquiries via phone, email and in person, including on the sand bottle. According to Chris Barber, he discussed both the bottle and the online bidding platform with the private collector who was the ultimate winner of the lot.

A more thorough review of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.