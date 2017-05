MILFORD, CONN. – “Mid-Nation Winter” by Dale Nichols (1904-1995) headed a sale of mostly American art at Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers on May 4. Painted in 1967 and depicting a red barn, vivid against snow, the 30 by 40 inch oil on canvas surged past estimate to sell for $120,000 including premium. The record auction price eclipses six-figure sales for Nichols at Leslie Hindman in 2014 and at Christie’s in 2013. Size, bold conception and outstanding condition recommended this work by the Nebraska-born Regionalist who earned his spurs as an illustrator. In all, Shannon’s well-balanced sale grossed roughly $2 million. Watch for a complete report in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.