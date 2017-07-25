PLYMOUTH, MASS. – Records fell at Copley Fine Art’s sale of the collection of sportsman and connoisseur Donal C. O’Brien on July 27. Top collectors gathered in the ballroom of Hotel 1620 to watch as the celebrated trove of decoys and sporting art crossed the block. A quartet of carvings surpassed the $200,000 mark, led by what some have called the greatest Canadian decoy ever, a carved and painted wood drake made by Thomas Chambers of Wallaceburg, Ontario, around 1900. The handsome specimen was a trophy for the winning bidder, who paid $276,750, including premium, a record for Chambers and for a Canadian decoy at auction. Copley continues on July 28 with consignments from various owners. For details, go to www.copleyart.com. A complete report will follow in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.