DALLAS—A Clay & Frelinghuysen 1844 campaign flag banner, in nearly mint condition, set a record at Heritage Auctions’ October 21, selling for $81,250 including the buyer’s premium. From the David and Janice Frent Collection, and one of the very best Clay flags Heritage has seen in private hands, the 30 by 27-inch flag was the top lot at the presidential and political Americana auction. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.