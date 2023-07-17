Record $2.36 Million For Howard Terpning At Coeur D’Alene’s $21-Plus Million Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

RENO, NEV. — Howard Terpning’s (b 1927) “Paper That Talks Two Ways – The Treaty Signing” sold for $2,360,000, including buyer’s premium, at Coeur D’Alene’s Art Auction, setting a new world record for Howard Terpning at auction. The July 15 auction realized more than $21 million in sales with 92 percent of all lots sold. Loosely patterned after the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, the 57-by-70-inch oil on canvas portrays a gathering of Cheyenne and Sioux as a speaker expresses his distrust of the words of the peace commission that have been translated to him. The painting’s title is a play on an Indian expression that the treaty always said one thing to the white man and quite another to the Natives. In the lower right corner of the painting near the artist’s signature are two hearts. Terpning said, “I gifted this painting to my wife, hence the two hearts painted in the lower corner. We each painted one of the hearts.” The Coeur d’Alene Art Auction brings classical Western and American Art representing past masters and contemporary artists to the market each year. More top highlights will be discussed in a later review.