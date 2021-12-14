Reclining Buddha Leads Iris Love’s Part II Sale

WILLISTON, VT. — The second half of the estate of Iris Love was offered at Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers on December 10, led by a Nineteenth Century reclining Buddha that sold for $21,240. The figure was 63 inches across of carved teak with polychrome decoration and came with a Nineteenth Century Chinese console table.

Love was a celebrated archeologist who, upon retiring, moved to Lincoln, Vt., where she turned to dog breeding.

Watch for a review of this Part II sale in a future issue.