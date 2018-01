WATERBURY, CONN.—In conjunction with its show, “Ruminations: Robert Rauschenberg,” the Mattatuck museum will host an event by Jane Coats Eckert of Eckert Fine Art. On January 25, at 1 pm, Eckert, will share stories of her friendship with Rauschenberg when they were neighbors on Captiva Island. Admission is $10, free for museum members.

The Mattatuck museum is at 144 W Main Street. For additional information, 203-753-0381 or www.mattmuseum.org.