Rare Zelda Game Links Up With Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A high-grade copy of 1987 NES The Legend of Zelda graded 9.4 A+ sold for $120,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ January 20-21 Video Games Signature Auction, which included its first cache of games graded by Certified Guaranty Company (CGC). Long dominant in comics and more recently trading cards, CGC announced last year that it would launch a video game division. Video game collectors and sellers, who also often trade in comics and cards, duly rejoiced. Up until now this burgeoning category was led only by grading services Wata and VGA. The very first game that CGC ever graded, The Legend of Zelda is one of the all-time classic home consoles games. The game introduced many in the West to the concept of an adventure video game with RPG elements. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.