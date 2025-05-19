DENVER, PENN. — On December 9, 2024, Morphy Auctions conducted the sale of part one of the Wayne and Lori Edens antique and vintage fishing lure collection, which earned more than $900,000. On May 17, the firm was back with part two, offering 680 lots of lures from the collectors’ trove. The day was led by a brown spotted Wilcox Wiggler, which was accompanied by its paper label box, graded Very Good. “One of the rarest combos in the collection, there are only a handful of Wigglers in this color that have been found and only a few of these Wilcox boxes are known,” the auction catalog explained of the lure’s significance and rarity. In near-excellent condition, the 3½-inch lure had most likely never seen water but still swam past its $10/20,000 estimate to hook $42,240. Prices given include the buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.