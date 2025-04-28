Rare Wave Crest Box Rides The Wave At Woody’s

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Between April 25-26, Woody Auction saw more than 1,000 lots cross the block from the collection of Grady and Anette Hite. The Hites, longtime members of the antiques community, sold their collection — which included Wave Crest, American brilliant cut glass, art pottery, R.S. Prussia and more — through Woody without reserves. The highest price of the sale came from day two: a Wave Crest dresser box with a sea foam mold and gilt feet, which sold to its new owner for $41,400, including buyer’s premium, after an intense round of 50 competing bids. The 7½-inch-wide box was decorated with an “extremely rare” goldfish decor, which may have contributed to the competition surrounding the piece. Additional highlights from both days of the auction will be featured in an upcoming review.