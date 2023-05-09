Rare Volume From George Washington’s Library Sells For $441,000 At Freeman’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s May 3 books and manuscripts auction was marked by fierce bidding competition over presidential material and significant Americana, resulting in the remarkable $441,000 sale of a volume from the personal library of George Washington.

“The market for presidential books, documents and autographs is quite strong, and this exceptional result really drives that home,” said Darren Winston, head of Freeman’s books and manuscripts department. “As rare as material like this is, it’s still Freeman’s bread and butter, right in our wheelhouse, and we’re thrilled with the result — as is the consignor.”

The first edition of The Transactions of the Royal Humane Society was a gift to Washington during his second presidential term by physician Dr John Coakley Lettsom and features Washington’s bold signature at the top of the half-title page.

As books from Washington’s library seldom come to auction, this volume represented a very rare market appearance, with corresponding results: the title exceeded its high estimate of $18,000 by more than 24 times following a spirited bidding war.

Several other lots outperformed their estimates in the auction, including a fresh-to-market manuscript receipt for the delivery of John Dunlap’s just-printed Declaration of Independence, dated July 10, 1776, signed and inscribed by Owen Biddle. It achieved $32,760 against a $3/5,000 estimate. An autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson sold for $27,720, beating its high estimate; and a 1787 land grant signed by Benjamin Franklin went out at $17,640, also surpassing its estimate. Details on these and other highlights of the sale will be featured in a later review. Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.