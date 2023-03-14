Rare Tomb-Identified Egyptian Stone Panel An Artemis Gallery Highlight - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Artemis Gallery’s 413-lot Exceptional Antiquities, Ethnographic, Fine Art auction on March 9 presented works from ancient cultures around the world with one of the highest prices realized – $29,728 including buyer’s premium – being an ancient Egyptian stone panel fragment that had been excavated from the tomb of Neb-Amun in Thebes, circa 1401-1353 BCE. The 11-1/8 by 12 inch panel, mounted on a custom stand with 12-7/8 by 13 ½ inch backing, had been previously published and handled twice by Royal Athena Galleries and had provenance to two previous collections. Not only was the buyer from the United States but they had never purchased from Artemis Gallery before. In speaking with Antiques And The Arts Weekly after the sale, Teresa Dodge, owner and executive director at Artemis, noted that the most important element of the lot was that it could be traced back to a specific tomb. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.