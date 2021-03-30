Rare Tiffany Pond Lily Lamp Leads Parade At Cottone

-
-
Akiba Antiques Eclectic Collection of Estates Worldwide
Mar 30-30, 2021Hirchak Artwork & Antiques Online Auction
Mar 16-31, 2021
-
Published: March 30, 2021
GENESEO, N.Y. – There were 210 lots that crossed the block at Cottone’s fine art and antiques sale on March 27. Leading the parade was a rare Tiffany Studios New York Pond Lily table lamp that outshone its $60/80,000 estimate to finish at $143,750. The early Twentieth Century lamp sat on a bronze decorated cushion base with reddish-brown patina, its shade impressed “Tiffany Studios New York 1490-8″ and its base impressed “Tiffany Studios New York 9931.” With a height of 26 inches and a shade diameter of 20½ inches, the lamp came out of a Winter Park, Fla., collection. A full review of this sale will follow.
1822 Half Eagle Flies To $8.4 Million At Stack’s Bowers
March 30, 2021
Edward VIII Coin Brings British Coin Record
March 30, 2021
Pomodoro’s ‘Sfera’ Soars For Ahlers & Ogletree
March 30, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036