Country Antiques in Connecticut's Quiet Corner
Published: March 26, 2018
GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone Auctions conducted a two-day fine art and antiques auction on March 23–24 that was packed with Asian items, Twentieth Century design, sterling silver, Steuben art glass collections, jewelry, Tiffany, Americana and more. Saturday’s auction offered a selection of Tiffany lamps and accessories from the estate of Chris Jones, a prominent real estate developer from Texas. Leading the group was a Tiffany Studios bamboo floor lamp, circa 1910, with Tiffany-signed shade. It more than doubled its low estimate, selling for $241,900 with premium.
