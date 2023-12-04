Rare Texas Map Tops Lusher Texiana Auction For Heritage

Published: December 4, 2023
DALLAS — A monumental map of Texas by Chas. W. Pressler and A.B. Langermann — one of just three known copies and the only example in private hands — brought $705,000, including buyer’s premium, in Heritage Auctions’ Part One of the Ted Lusher Texas History Collection on December 2. The 1879 12-part folio had its original hand coloring within a Greek key border and was bound in original morocco and muslin-covered boards with black gilt-lettered morocco label. It was the top lot in the 166-lot sale, which achieved a total of $2,636,370. A more extensive auction review will appear in an upcoming issue.
