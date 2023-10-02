Rare Survivor 1893 World’s Fair Poster Spins High At Milestone Auction

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Safe to say it has outlived its subject matter. Milestone Auctions’ September 30 sale featuring World’s Fair, advertising and coins was led by a rare survivor — an 1893 World’s Fair original Ferris Wheel poster. Extremely rare and important, the poster advertised the Ferris Wheel on the midway at the 1893 Columbian Exposition. The lithographer was the Winters Art Litho Co in Chicago. And that is where it is returning, won by a private collector in the Windy City on a $13,530 bid, inclusive of the buyer’s premium. The poster’s maximum frame dimensions were 33-5/8 by 45-7/8 inches, and the visible dimensions were 30 by 42 inches. Watch for additional highlights from this sale in an upcoming edition.