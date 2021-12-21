Rare Steuben Vase Takes $46,875 At Akiba’s Sale Of Schultz Collection

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Following the successful sale of one of the world’s largest and rarest collections of Steuben glass items in July, Akiba Antiques returned on December 16 to present what it titled as the “Fabulous Collection of Mr and Mrs Schultz.” This auction presented more than 600 pieces of rare Steuben glass, European antiques and fine art collected by the couple over four decades. The Schultz family are members of the Carder Steuben Club, an important club for enthusiasts, experts, dealers and collectors of Steuben glass items. Leading the sale was a rare Steuben Diatreta vase that surpassed its $25,000 high estimate to bring $46,875, including buyer’s premium. Art Nouveau master glassmaker Frederick Carder created the piece in 1953. Carder, the co-founder of American glass manufacturing company Steuben Glass Works, used the term Diatreta to describe openwork objects made with the lost wax technique. The frosted glass vase featured elaborate floral details in high relief.

Watch for a full review of this sale in an upcoming issue.