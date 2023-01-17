Rare Silver Age Comic Wins Gold At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — The most sought-after Silver Age book of all, Amazing Fantasy No. 15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC NM- 9.2 off-white pages, sold for $810,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction on January 12-15. The magnificent copy was not the first of the key Marvel Age origin issues of the early 1960s, but it is the issue that introduced readers to the most popular Silver Age superhero: Spider-Man. It is the most valuable Silver Age comic book; no other is even close. Over the past five years, Heritage Auctions has offered only two other copies in this grade or higher, and just six copies in this grade or higher in Heritage’s history of selling comics, which spans more than two decades. The issue includes the origin and first appearance of Spider-Man, and also the first appearances of Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko collaborated for the iconic cover, with Ditko providing the interior art for the Spider-Man story and three others. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 214-409-1425 or www.ha.com.