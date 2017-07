HAMILTON, MASS. — A presentation Colt Model 1849 pocket revolver attained $34,800 at Kaminski Auctions July 22 in an on-site sale of the estate featuring the collection of professor John J. and Linda Donovan at the Stables at Devon Glen Farm.

The rare and cased presentation revolver, “From the Inventor” to Granite State steamer captain Joseph King, serial number 90328 (all numbers match) was engraved with a detailed image of a stagecoach hold-up scene with the remainder embellished in all-over floral engraving. It was contained in fitted hardwood case with red velvet lining along with accessories including a two-cavity bullet mold and “E Pluribus Unum” eagle flask (both marked “Colts Patent”), as well as cap box, original key and screwdriver wrench for revolver.

Samuel Colt made special presentations of cased and inscribed revolvers as “thank you” gifts during this period. Often they were given to important government officials. Many have been documented and most are in private collections. There are only two known such gifts from Colt to steamboat captains who worked on the Connecticut River. The other was sold in 2013 and was similarly inscribed, “Capt. Mills Steamer City of Hartford from the Inventor.” Both were made in 1854.

