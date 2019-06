MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — A rare North Carolina inlaid walnut cellaret attributed to Micajah Wilkes exceeded its $20/30,000 estimate to sell for $87,750 at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates as the firm presented its 36th semiannual Americana and antiques auction on June 21–22. “It was a strong sale,” said owner Jeff Evans.

The late Eighteenth/early Nineteenth Century bottle case featured a hinged lid with finely molded edge over a blind-dovetailed case and an interior fitted with dividers. It has a single cockbeaded drawer and square legs joined with dovetailed H-form stretcher. The front panel bears a stylized “JEC” monogram within a cut-corner string-inlaid frame and there is additional string inlay to lid. The piece retains likely original iron hinges, brass carrying handles and wooden toggle latch to reverse. Attributed to Micajah Wilkes (Bertie Co, N.C.), it is of yellow pine secondary wood with an old, refinished surface.

Property from the Carter family of Virginia, literature states that the identity of the individual signified by the “JEC” monogram on the front panel remains unknown. It is likely that the “JEC” monogram combines the husband’s and the wife’s initials into an integrated whole, and while no Carter family ancestral couple is a clear candidate, family lineage records do note the marriage of a John Cooke and Elizabeth Travers in the Eighteenth Century; unfortunately, neither has been located through research.

Evans’ two-day event featured historic property from estates and collections in Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin,

Watch for a complete review of the sale in an upcoming issue.