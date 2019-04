ST CHARLES, ILL. — Decoy collectors from across the United States and Canada headed to St Charles on April 25–26 for the 34th annual antique decoy and sporting art collectible sale conducted by antique decoy auction firm Guyette & Deeter. The sale took place at the Pheasant Run Resort in conjunction with the North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show. The sale’s top lot was a rare rigmate pair of American mergansers by John Dawson, Trenton, N.J., who carved the 18-inch hollow birds in the first quarter of the Twentieth Century. The pair trounced a $80/120,000 estimate to bring $230,100 with premium. From the William Mackey Jr collection, with a Mackey collection stamp on the underside, the pair had an exhibition history that included the 1966 IBM Gallery of Art and Sciences in New York City and the 1967 St Paul Arts Center, St Paul, Minn. Watch for a complete review of this sale in an upcoming issue.