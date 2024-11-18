Rare Leica Camera Snaps Top Price At Dana J. Tharp Photography Sale

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — A rare Leica M2 rangefinder by Ernst Leitz GmbH of Wetzlar, Germany, jumped its $600-$2,500 estimate and sold for $20,910, including buyer’s premium, at Dana J. Tharp’s rare cameras and photographic equipment auction on November 9. The Leica M2 is a 35mm rangefinder camera that was introduced in 1957. Approximately 82,000 M2s were manufactured in the decade between 1957 and 1968. These cameras were considered professional, discreet and unobtrusive, said Tharp, due to their role in press photography. The black painted camera body proved desirable, too, because fewer of these models were made, and that fascination apparently remains. A follow-on review will discuss additional highlights from this sale.