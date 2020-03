DALLAS – Multiple collectors pursued a specimen of crystallized gold from Pontes e Lacerda, Mato Grosso, in Brazil until it sold for $156,250 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Nature & Science Auction March 14. Measuring just over 3½ inches in length and weighing 379 grams, this specimen represents more than 12 troy ounces of high-purity gold and offers a rare combination of size, rarity and aesthetics. Gold occurs in crystal form in only a few select locations throughout the world, formed at great depths and under enormous heat – in this case this beautiful natural crystals waited hundreds of millions of years to be found by sheer luck in a farm field in Brazil. For further information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.