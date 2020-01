HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries’ Native American Art auction on January 23 was replete with fine examples of art, from a Crow beaded hide and trade cloth papoose carrier to Native American prehistoric clay storage vessels; but it was a rare Haida painted wood ceremonial whale bowl, with a modest $8/10,000 estimate, that reached the top place selling at $209,100 with buyer’s premium. Being day one of a two-day sale that included Americana and other related wares, the 13¾-by-34-by-13½-inch bowl, raised on a metal stand, had provenance to the Allan Stone Gallery, New York, 1990, and was the subject of more than 60 bids as buyers competed to own the rare object. It sold to an as yet anonymous private collector. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.