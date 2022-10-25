Rare Georgia Map Tops Everard’s Two-Day Duncan Collection Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SAVANNAH, GA. — Everard Auctions and Appraisals hosted the two-day sale of the Collection of John and Virginia Duncan, Savannah, Ga., on October 19-20. The top lot of both sales was a rare and important early map of Savannah by Peter Gordon, titled “A View of Savanah [sic] as it Stood the 29th of March, 1734.” The map has been illustrated in most reference books about the history of Georgia and is one of the first known, accurate colonial views. Drawn from a bird’s-eye view, it differed from other colonial maps in emphasizing the American wilderness that surrounded the city at this time. Five men were involved in the map’s production, which has become a template for American urban planning.

The map reached its $100/150,000 estimate for $109,375 finish. More on this map and the two-day sale in a future issue.