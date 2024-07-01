Rare Frankenstein First Editions Are Crown Jewel Of Heritage’s Strutz Library Sale

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions held part one of The William A. Strutz Library Rare Books Signature Auction on June 27, which realized $5,655,439, setting a few new records along the way. The white glove sale was led by the only privately owned copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus, in its original uncut pink boards, one of three known in existence. The other two reside in the Pforzheimer and Berg Collections at the New York Public Library. The 12mo first edition tomes, three in total, were watermarked “1816” and housed together in a full Morocco slipcase. Each volume contained half-titles and advertisements, as issued, and had printed spine labels. The provenance of the tomes began with Mrs G. Adams — her ownership inscription was located on the front pastedowns of volumes one and three and were dated August 20, 1818 — and ran through various other owners until they were purchased by Strutz in 1975 from George R. Minkoff, Inc., Great Barrington, Mass. The three volumes immediately skyrocketed from their asking price of $300,000 to reach $843,750. More highlights from this sale will be featured in a later issue.