NEW YORK CITY – An important classical ormolu-mounted, parcel gilt, rosewood, ebonized wood and marble top pier table by Charles-Honoré Lannuier (1779-1819), New York, circa 1808-12, left its high $50,000 estimate far behind when it sold for $403,200, including buyer’s premium, at Sotheby’s on January 21. It was the top lot in the Important Americana Furniture and Folk Art session but also the highest selling lot in the firm’s trio of sales conducted during Americana Week. Labeled and stamped by the famous French émigré New York cabinetmaker, the pier table is a new discovery of his work and had never been published or offered for sale on the marketplace until this time. With its acanthus-carved lyre supports capped with eagles’ head terminals, it represents a previously unknown pier table form made by Lannuier. In keeping with his practice, it is made of the finest quality rosewood with elaborate, classically inspired supports, an elegant ormolu mount and heavy lion’s-paw feet. It survives with its original white Carrara marble top, which Lannuier had shipped at high cost from Italy. The sale totaled $2,314,368. Our full coverage of Americana Week follows.