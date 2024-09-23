Rare Federal Clock Flies At Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — “We were really pleased with how that did,” affirmed Andrew Holter, president of Nye & Company auctions, a few days after the firm achieved $68,750 including buyer’s premium for a federal eglomise and parcel-gilt girandole clock made by Roxbury, Mass., clockmaker Lemuel Curtis. The timepiece was the highest selling of more than 965 lots offered in a three-day marathon of sales — conducted Sept 11–13 — that included property from the estate of Barbara Mallory Hathaway. Consigned to Nye by a private collector, the third collector to own it, the clock was making its second trip across the block, having been previously auctioned in North Carolina in 2020. A trade buyer, bidding on behalf of a client, prevailed over competitors. More highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.