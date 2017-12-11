-
DENVER, PENN. — An original Sweetheart Gum Co. display case with rear slots for stock and gum sticks on front, circa early 1900s, beat its $1/2,000 presale estimate to settle at $9,225, including premium, at Morphy’s December 8-10 advertising auction. The rare emporium was graded in excellent-plus condition and measures 32 by 6¼ by 11¼ inches. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.
