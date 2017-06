PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s American art and Pennsylvania Impressionists auction June 4 was led by Daniel Garber and Fern Isabel Coppedge works.

The top lot of the compact, 102-lot sale was Garber’s “Portrait Of Hervey Allen,” a signed and dated oil on canvas from 1935 that achieved $87,500. As the artist notably painted landscapes almost exclusively in the 1930s–40s, this is a rare example of portraiture. Painted at the family’s home on the eastern shore of Maryland, the work was commissioned from Garber along with a companion portrait of Mrs Hervey Allen and her daughters.

Garber also rarely painted outside Pennsylvania, so this painting is a rare piece, depicting part of the Choptank River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

Running a close second was Fern Isabel Coppedge’s oil on canvas, “Pigeon Cove,” that came from a private collection in Connecticut and was shown at the annual art exhibition of The University Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1937. The painting sold above estimate at $75,000. Coppedge was also represented in the sale with her work, “Mill By A Stream,” that attained $50,000.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium.

