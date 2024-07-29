Rare Crowell Black Duck Earns $258,000 At Guyette & Deeter

EASTON, MD. — Guyette & Deeter’s July 26-27 auction saw six decoys earning more than $100,000 each and the sale was led at $258,000 by an early, rare, feeding black duck by Cape Cod carver Elmer Crowell. Carved with a slightly turned and downward looking head, it is thought to be the only one made in this position. It was from the collection of Alan and Elaine Haid and had been published in a monograph on the maker. A green wing teal drake, by the same carver and from the same collection, brought $168,000. A carved storage box by contemporary folk artist Frank Finney set a new world record price for the carver when it earned $66,000. The sale included weathervanes, decorative carvings, fish carvings by Oscar Peterson, Mason Factory decoys, shore birds, sporting art and more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.