ST MICHAELS, MD. – A hollow carved swan by Charles Birch (1867-1956), Willis Wharf, Va., led the parade of decoys offered by Guyette & Deeter on May 29 and 30. With a raised neck seat, tack eyes and inserted hardwood bill that was splined through to the back of the head, the 24-inch-long and 19-inch-high bird was bid to $132,000, including buyer’s premium. It was deaccessioned from the Maryland Historical Society, Baltimore, Md. There are only a handful of Birch swan decoys known to exist. Born in Maryland and raised on Chincoteague, Birch moved south to Willis Wharf, in Northampton County at age 39 where he was a boat builder, waterman and decoy carver.

A full report of this sale will follow.