RICHMOND, VA. — Brunk Auctions conducted its premier auction on November 9 at its newest location at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden featuring fine American, European and Southern art; decorative arts; jewelry; and furniture. It was the last category that supplied the top lot when a very rare Southern Chippendale walnut cellarette, attributed to Piedmont, North Carolina, late Eighteenth Century, sold at $46,740, with buyer’s premium. The 23¾-by-21½-by-14½-inch cellarette is walnut throughout with lidded dovetailed bottle case on a conforming frame with scalloped skirts, cabriole legs and Spanish feet. From a private New England collection, the rare piece was exhibited at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “Furniture of the Old South,” 1958 (labels present) and was illustrated in Helen Comstock’s article, “Furniture of Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky.” A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.