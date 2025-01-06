Rare Buddy L Prototype Truck Drives To Top For Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — On January 4, Milestone Auctions offered 481 lots of Buddy L pressed steel toy trucks and other vehicles from the collection of the late Dr James R. Reynolds (1943-2020), a heart surgeon, philanthropist and well-known collector. What the auction catalog described as “one of the most complete collections of early Buddy L trucks ever offered to market,” Reynolds’ collection included various prototypes, doored trucks, Buddy L Jrs, Flivvers, wooden trucks, ride-on trucks and more. Leading the sale was a truck that was “never put into production,” according to catalog notes: a Buddy L prototype Insurance Patrol truck, which came with its factory prototype tag and original box with blue striped paper. This was the only known example which included headlights and a bumper, and it had provenance to the Buddy L Morgue Sale, where the near-mint toy sold for approximately $40,000. Because of its rarity and significance, bidders drove the toy truck past both its $10/20,000 estimate and its previous hammer price, parking it at $66,000 with buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be included in an upcoming issue.