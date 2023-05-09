Rare Ancient Roman Coin Triumphs At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — The only certified example of a Marcus Junius Brutus, assassin of Julius Caesar and imperator (44-42 BCE), with L. Plaetorius Cestianus, as magistrate AR denarius coin ever to come to auction that has received a “fine style” designation from NGC soared past its pre-auction estimate until it reached $720,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ CSNS World Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction May 3-5. This magnificent coin came from the prestigious Hunt Collection, and is considered the most historically important of all ancient coins. It is the only Roman coin to mention a specific date and the only Roman coin to openly celebrate an act of murder. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.