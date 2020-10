WINDHAM, N.H. – The timing was right for a skeleton clock by Silas B. Terry to take top-lot honors at the October 24 auction conducted by Schmitt Horan & Co. According to company president, Daniel Horan, American skeleton clocks are very rare, with only four or five examples by Terry known to exist, including one at Old Sturbridge Village. The clock had been previously offered on May 8, 2015, at Cottone Auctions, where it crossed the block in need of restoration and achieved $10,638. After being restored and with an estimate of $8/12,000, the clock inspired a bidding war between two phone bidders; it finally sold to one of them, a private collector from the Midwest, for $24,000, including buyer’s premium. Watch for a longer sale recap in a future issue.