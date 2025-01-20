Rare American Plasterwork Frame Is Picture-Perfect Win For Copake - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

COPAKE, N.Y. — Despite renovations and improvements that pushed the sale date back, Copake Auction hosted its 45th Annual New Year’s Auction on January 18, offering 757 lots. Categories included Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century through Midcentury Modern furniture, fine and folk art, posters and prints, period accessories, earthenware and stoneware, quilts and textiles, Nineteenth Century books and more. Leading the sale was a “rare and important” Nineteenth Century plasterwork frame, which contained eagle, shield and American flag motifs as decorations. The circa 1850 frame measured 41 by 35 inches and had a plaque on its front marked “Gilbert Stuart,” the artist whose sitters included George Washington. It flew to $20,400, surpassing its $2/3,000 estimate. Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.