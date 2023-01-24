Rare Alligator Vase & Nakashima Table Snap Up High Prices At Rago - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Rago posted outstanding results for early Twentieth Century design, in a sale conducted on January 19 that included new world records for Newcomb College Pottery vessels by Leona Nicholson and Mazie Teresa Ryan and totaled $2,295,113. Top lot honors went to a rare and early vase with alligators by Mazie Teresa Ryan for Newcomb College Pottery, which sold for $151,200, including premium, far above its $30/40,000 estimate. The 1904 glazed earthenware was 7½ inches high and had a 9¼-inch diameter. On January 20, the firm conducted its Modern design sale, totaling $3,266,765 and led by an important George Nakashima “Arlyn” coffee table, 1978, redwood root burl and American black walnut. Measuring 16 by 56 by 38¼ inches, its result was $100,800, including premium. Officially named in 1988 after Arthur and Evelyn Krosnick — owners of a spectacular dining table now held in the Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement — Arlyn tables employ an architectonic base holding aloft sections of rare, exceptionally beautiful slabs of wood, most often redwood root burl. A follow up review will discuss further notable highlights from the two sales.