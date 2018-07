RENO, NEV. — Coeur d’Alene’s 2018 Art Auction realized more than $13.2 million in sales on July 28. The annual auction was conducted at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. An overflowing crowd of approximately 800 bidders packed the auction room for the single largest event in the field of classic Western and American Art. The 322-lot event saw more than 90 percent of all lots selling, with Alfred Jacob Miller’s (1810-1874) “The Thirsty Trapper,” 1850, oil on canvas, 24 by 20 inches selling at $1,715,000, including premium, to a private collector.

Watch for a full report on the sale in an upcoming issue.