Rare 475-Year-Old Natural History Volume Tops Freeman’s Books & Manuscripts Auction

PHILADELPHIA — Two determined private collectors recognized the rarity of a 1549 first edition of Georgius Agricola’s De Amantibus subterraneis liber that rose to the top of Freeman’s September 27 Books and Manuscripts sale. Selling for $37,800, including the buyer’s premium, against an estimate of $1,5/2,500, the essay on subterranean animals and fauna included passages on cave-dwelling birds, lizards, fish, insects and troglodytes, as well as more fanciful creatures like trolls and goblins. It is the first copy to come to auction in 45 years. More rare volumes were also included in the sale, which will be discussed in greater detail in an upcoming review.