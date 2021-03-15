Rankin-Smith’s Photographs Of Famous People Draw Bidders At Scott Daniels

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. – Scott Daniel’s Auction offered a fresh-to-the-market trove of photographs by Twentieth Century photographer Pamela Rankin-Smith in its March 13 sale. In 1994, Rankin-Smith published Perfectly Candid, a 151-page title that featured “Photographs of Famous People.” It is surmised that this collection, offered in 177 lots from a family member of the photographer, was created as part of the process for that book. Each of the prints was signed by the subject and included figures such as Andy Warhol, Jackie Kennedy, Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier, Al Pacino, Indira Gandhi, Luciano Pavarotti, Tennessee Williams, Ansel Adams, Liv Ullmann, Jimmy Carter, Benjamin Spock, Barbara Walters, Kurt Vonnegut, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

The sale was led by $2,580 result for a black and white photograph of Al Hirschfeld mounted on art paper that featured a self-portrait illustration by the cartoonist.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.