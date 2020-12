COLUMBUS, OHIO – Three weathervanes – a ram, stag and flying eagle – swept the leaderboard at Garth’s Thanksgiving Americana and Fine Jewelry auction on December 6. Bringing $11,250 from a buyer in the Midwest was a full-bodied copper ram by L.W. Cushing & Sons, Waltham, Mass. that had been estimated at $4/8,000. The stag was attributed to EG. Washburn and realized $10,000, while the A.L. Jewell eagle flew to $9,375 and all had provenance to folk art dealer, Austin Miller. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in a future issue.